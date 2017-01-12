May, Ireland's Kenny discuss 'serious...

May, Ireland's Kenny discuss 'seriousness' of Northern Ireland political crisis

British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Irish counterpart Enda Kenny recognised the difficulties and seriousness of the situation in Northern Ireland during a phone call on the political crisis there, May's office said on Wednesday. Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 15, 2016.

