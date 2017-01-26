Lucien De Schamphelaere, Founder of X...

Lucien De Schamphelaere, Founder of Xeikon, Passes Away at 85

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Package Printing

After a 40-year career with Agfa-Gevaert, where he was instrumental in forming the company's Electronic Imaging System Department, De Schamphelaere wanted a new challenge. So, in August 1988, he established the limited liability company, Ellith NV, which started with just five employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Package Printing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Wed lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan 15 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,488 • Total comments across all topics: 278,269,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC