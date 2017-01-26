Liverpool Interest In Celtic Target Confirmed
The 19-year-old has gone AWOL and did not feature in Eupen's midweek league draw against Standard Liege. Eupen have already knocked back a bid of 1m from Celtic for Onyekuru, who has ten goals in the Belgian top flight to his name this season.
