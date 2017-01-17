Launching Construction Of Florida's F...

Launching Construction Of Florida's First Radisson RED Hotel On Miami Site

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, one of the world's largest and most dynamic hotel groups, joined Riviera Point Development Group to launch construction of the nation's third - and Florida's first -- Radisson RED hotel, on a prime site in the Miami International Airport district. Riviera Point Development Group, a South Florida pioneer in developing hotels and office complexes through job-creating federal EB-5 Immigrant Investor financing, is creating the 155-room hotel under Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group's innovative Radisson RED flag.

Chicago, IL

