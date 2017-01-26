Kim Kardashian West's Alleged Robber ...

Kim Kardashian West's Alleged Robber Claims They Melted All Her...

One of the men that allegedly robbed Kim Kardashian West in Paris, France, has reportedly told police how the heist came about, and what is left of the jewelry that was stolen. In excerpts reportedly taken from a police testimony and published in the French newspaper, Le Monde , Aomar Ait KIhedache, 60, claims that all of the jewelry taken from Kardashian West was melted down and sold in Antwerp, Belgium, with the exception of her 20-carat emerald cut diamond engagement ring, which is estimated to be worth $4 million.

Chicago, IL

