Irish cabinet 'fully in favour' of re...

Irish cabinet 'fully in favour' of retaining US customs pre-clearance

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Ireland's cabinet is fully in favour of retaining U.S. customs pre-clearance arrangements at the country's airports, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Tuesday, a day after calling for a review of the arrangements. Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 15, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan 15 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC