Influenza epidemic surveillance and prediction based on electronic...
Annual influenza epidemics significantly burden health care. Anticipating them allows for timely preparation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioMed Central.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan 15
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
|Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|friend
|2
|PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15)
|Apr '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC