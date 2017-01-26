Hyponatremia is a marker of disease s...

Hyponatremia is a marker of disease severity in HIV-infected patients: a retrospective cohort study

Hyponatremia is a frequent electrolyte disorder in HIV-infected patients with a prevalence of up to 56% in the pre-cART era. Several studies have demonstrated that patients with hyponatremia are at an increased risk of death.

