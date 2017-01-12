Germany's Merkel says EU must boost s...

Germany's Merkel says EU must boost security cooperation, funding

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on European Union members on Thursday to increase their security and defense cooperation because there was no "guarantee of perpetuity" in relations with the United States. Europe faced growing challenges within its own borders and in nearby regions, including migration, increasing terrorist threats, the war in Syria, violence in eastern Ukraine and poverty and famine in Africa, she said.

