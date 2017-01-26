For the 1st time ever, difficult eye procedure preformed with robot's help

PanARMENIAN.Net - For the first time ever, a team of eye surgeons were able to inject a thrombolytic drug directly into a patient's retinal vein to dissolve a blood clot. It was a success despite the fact that the vein is as thin as human hair thanks to a surgical robot developed by researchers from KU Leuven, a university in Belgium, Engadget reports.

