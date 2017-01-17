The FLAG Art Foundation presents Cynthia Daignault: There is nothing I could say that I haven't thought before, on its 10th floor gallery from January 19 - May 13, 2017. Daignault's new series of paintings - part solo exhibition, virtual group show, and curatorial project - is a collaboration with 36 artists exploring ideas of agency, appropriation, and the traces we leave behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.