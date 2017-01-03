First into Montreal gets Gold-Headed Cane

From left to right Michel Picard, Montarville Member of Parliament to replace the Honourable Marc Garneau, Canada's Minister of Transport; Denis Blondeau, president of SMK Tanker Agency to replace the captain Danel Ju; Sylvie Vachon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority; Jean D'Amour, Minister for Maritime Affairs of Quebec and Denis Coderre, Mayor of Montreal. The President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority , M me Sylvie Vachon, today presented the Gold-Headed Cane to the shipping agent Denis Blondeau SMK Tanker Agency for the captain Danel Ju.

