Final CIMZIA (certolizumab pegol) Phase 3 Trial Meets Primary...

Final CIMZIAA Phase 3 Trial Meets Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Chronic Plaque Psoriasis / EIN News / -- BRUSSELS, Belgium and MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 19, 2017 -- UCB and Dermira, Inc. today announced key results from CIMPACT, a Phase 3, multi-center, placebo-controlled and active-controlled clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of CIMZIA® in adult patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis. In the CIMPACT trial, CIMZIA demonstrated statistically significant improvements for the primary endpoint.

Chicago, IL

