Fiji values Belgium

Update: 5:03PM FIJI has a long standing relationship with Belgium which the government values, the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told visiting Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Belgium, Didier Reynders. According to a government statement this afternoon, Bainiamarama passed on the message when Mr Reynders paid him a courtesy visit today.

Chicago, IL

