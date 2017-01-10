Familes of Americans killed in Brussels, Paris attacks sue Twitter

Relatives of three U.S. citizens killed during the Islamic State 's attacks on Belgium and Paris filed a lawsuit against Twitter, accusing the social media platform of conspiring with the terrorist group. Filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the lawsuit alleges Twitter failed to keep members of IS, also known as ISIS, ISIL and Daesh, off the platform.

