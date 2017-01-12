European Union to take up with Pakistan, rights violations against Ahmadiyya Muslims

Brussels [Belgium], Jan.12 : Members of the European Parliament from various countries have decided to approach the Government of Pakistan on the issue of alleged violation of human rights of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community. [NK World] According to informed sources and reports, the MEPs have been in regular touch with Ahmadiyya Muslims residing in Europe and have been made aware of the abuses being committed against members of this community in Pakistan.

