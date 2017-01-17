European Parliament to vote for new president
Electoral campaigns have been underway in Strasbourg on Monday evening as the European Parliament, meeting for its first plenary session of the new year, prepares to vote Tuesday for a new president. As of Monday evening, seven Members of European Parliament have confirmed their candidacies to replace outgoing President Martin Schulz.
