EU Socialists eye key Brexit job after losing European Parliament presidency
Centre-left leaders could try to oust Donald Tusk as chair of the European Council and key broker of Brexit negotiations with Britain and will have their first discussion on the issue next week before an EU summit in Malta, their party president said. Flags are seen inside the European Council headquarters on the eve of a EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2016.
