EU set to meet green energy goal; UK ...

EU set to meet green energy goal; UK trails - document

21 hrs ago

The European Union is on track to meet its goal for renewables to supply up 20 percent of its energy by 2020, the EU executive said in a report seen by Reuters, although Britain, Ireland and Luxembourg are lagging behind. Flags are seen inside the European Council headquarters on the eve of a EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2016.

Chicago, IL

