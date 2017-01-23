Eimskip Acquires Mareco in Belgium

Eimskip Acquires Mareco in Belgium

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Eimskip has strengthened its position in worldwide reefer logistics services by acquiring 80% of the forwarding company Mareco N.V. The company was founded in 2002 and its headquarters are located in Antwerp,Belgium. The current management team will continue to own a 20% share in the company and will manage its operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) 1 hr lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan 15 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,535 • Total comments across all topics: 278,235,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC