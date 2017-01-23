Dutch PM Tells Migrants To 'Act Norma...

Dutch PM Tells Migrants To 'Act Normal Or Leave'

Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte holds a news conference during an EU Summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal Mark Rutte, the liberal Dutch prime minister, made a surprising shift to the right Monday when he told immigrants to "act normal or leave" in an op-ed ahead of the general election.

