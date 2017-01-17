'Draconian' EU security laws target Muslims, says Amnesty's report

Julia Hall, Amnesty International's expert on counter terrorism, presents a report on the effect of counter terrorism measures on human rights across Europe, in Brussels, Belgium, on January 17, 2017. Photo - Reuters Julia Hall, Amnesty International's expert on counter terrorism, presents a report on the effect of counter terrorism measures on human rights across Europe, in Brussels, Belgium, on January 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.