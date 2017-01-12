Divided European Parliament to elect ...

Divided European Parliament to elect new president

The European Parliament faces a stormy election for a new president on Jan. 17 after a long-standing coalition of pro-EU parties collapsed just as the crisis-hit bloc confronts a wave of eurosceptic populism. While there are at least seven contenders for the job, the main candidates are two Italians and a Belgian seeking to replace Martin Schulz.

Chicago, IL

