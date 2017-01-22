Dior blasts sweatshirt culture in rav...

Dior blasts sweatshirt culture in rave Paris show

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Dior struck a blow for the boys and for traditional tailoring Saturday with an all-male show after a week when women turned up on the majority of Paris menswear catwalks. With so-called co-ed shows with both male and female models almost becoming the rule for men's fashion weeks - the reverse rarely applies - Dior's Kris Van Assche cried halt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan 15 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Apr '16 Spotted Girl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,071 • Total comments across all topics: 278,130,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC