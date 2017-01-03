Cargill Invests in Food Innovation Ce...

Cargill Invests in Food Innovation Centers to Meet Consumer Demands Now and in the Future

Cargill demonstrated an intensified commitment to innovation in food, nutrition and food safety during the final two months of 2016. The company opened two major R&D facilities in November and December - one in North America and one in China - focused on continuous improvement and investing in the future of food to meet shifting consumer expectations.

Chicago, IL

