Can the EU survive the populist wave?

Can the EU survive the populist wave?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Jazeera

The EU must "get its act together" and become a "real union", or else disappear, says former Belgian PM Guy Verhofstadt. With the eurozone still an economic mess, the rise of anti-EU parties and the UK on the way out, the European Union may be in trouble.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan 15 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,056 • Total comments across all topics: 278,366,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC