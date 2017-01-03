Boy finds Collier Row man's message in a bottle off French coast six years on
How long would you give a message in a bottle to be found before thinking it has been swallowed by the sea? Taylors Daniels did not expect his to be returned to him six and a half years after he threw it over board while on a ferry on his way to France. The 31-year-old from Collier Row put the bottle to the sea in the middle of the Channel in June 2010, when he and seven friends were on their way to the Modball car rally around Europe.
