Bone Therapeutics Granted EUR 2.3 Million in Non-Dilutive Funding by the Walloon Region

Walloon Government to fund further research into the applicability and the further optimization of the production of Bone Therapeutics' bone-forming cell products BONE THERAPEUTICS , the bone cell therapy company addressing high unmet medical needs in the field of bone fracture repair and bone fracture prevention, today announces it has been granted EUR 2.3 million in non-dilutive funding1 to support its research programs. This funding has been granted by the Walloon Region by decision of the Minister for Economy, Industry, Innovation and New Technologies, Mr Jean-Claude Marcourt.

Chicago, IL

