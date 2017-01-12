Billie Davies

Billie Davies is a jazz drummer and composer best known for her Avant-garde, Free Jazz, Avant-jazz and Nu Jazz compositions since the mid nineties, and her improvisational drumming techniques she has performed in Europe and in the US. Billie Davies hails originally from Brugge, Belgium.

