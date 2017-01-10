Belgium's BRUTUS Share Red Bull Studios Session; Debut Album Out 2/24

Belgium's BRUTUS Share Red Bull Studi...

Ahead of their performance at Eurosonic Noorderslag this January 13th, Belgium's BRUTUS have revealed a Red Bull Studios session for 'All Along', the ferocious lead single from their forthcoming debut album 'BURST', due via Hassle Records this February 24th. Singing drummer Stefanie Mannaerts reveals, "For us, Eurosonic is the start of the BURST-chapter within Brutus.

