Belgians who chanted about Jewish massacre indicted

Three men were indicted in Belgium for chanting in Arabic at an anti-Israel rally about a site where Muslims are believed to have massacred Jews centuries ago. Two organizers of the Antwerp rally in July 2014 and a participant had cried out "Jews, remember Khaybar, the army of Muhammad is returning," the Gazet van Antwerp reported Tuesday about their indictment this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.