Belgians who chanted about Jewish massacre indicted

9 hrs ago

Three men were indicted in Belgium for chanting in Arabic at an anti-Israel rally about a site where Muslims are believed to have massacred Jews centuries ago. Two organizers of the Antwerp rally in July 2014 and a participant had cried out "Jews, remember Khaybar, the army of Muhammad is returning," the Gazet van Antwerp reported Tuesday about their indictment this week.

Chicago, IL

