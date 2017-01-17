Belgian photographer Johanne Verbockh...

Belgian photographer Johanne Verbockhaven exhibits at the Art & Design Atomium Museum

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

For Johanne Verbockhaven, photographer and PhD student , this socio-historical event became an anthropological and artistic fieldwork carried out in the Laboratoire d'Anthopologie Prospective of the Universite catholique de Louvain . When Silence Speaks: Heart of a Forgotten Land is a personal exhibition of the Belgian photographer Johanne Verbockhaven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan 15 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Apr '16 Spotted Girl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,086 • Total comments across all topics: 278,015,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC