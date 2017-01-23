Azelis lands nitroalkanes distribution deal with Angus Chemical
The deal - terms of which were not disclosed - will see Antwerp, Belgium-based Azelis ship nitroalkanes and derivatives to drug firms. Matthew Dickman, Azelis' Market Segment Director Pharm, explained that the agreement has provisions to allow both companies to provide technical support.
