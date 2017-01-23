Azelis lands nitroalkanes distributio...

Azelis lands nitroalkanes distribution deal with Angus Chemical

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: In-PharmaTechnologist.com

The deal - terms of which were not disclosed - will see Antwerp, Belgium-based Azelis ship nitroalkanes and derivatives to drug firms. Matthew Dickman, Azelis' Market Segment Director Pharm, explained that the agreement has provisions to allow both companies to provide technical support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at In-PharmaTechnologist.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) 4 hr lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan 15 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,591 • Total comments across all topics: 278,240,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC