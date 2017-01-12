ASL Belgium B734 at Liege on Jan 12th 2017, unsafe gear
An ASL Airlines Belgium Boeing 737-400, registration OE-IAG performing flight 3V-76B from Bologna to Liege , was on approach to Liege's runway 23L when the crew went around from about 1000 feet due to an unsafe gear indication. The crew worked the related checklists and landed safely on their second approach about 15 minutes after the aborted approach.
