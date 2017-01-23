As anti-Semitic tides rise, Diaspora ...

As anti-Semitic tides rise, Diaspora turns to Israel for help

Leaders of Jewish communities across Europe called on Israel Monday to help them tackle the rising threat of terrorism and anti-Semitism, saying that the Jewish state can provide vital security assistance against potential attacks. Speaking at the European Jewish Association's annual Jewish Leaders Conference here in the Belgian capital, community leaders spoke of how growing anti-Semitic sentiment caused by both far-right political gains and left-wing anti-Zionist activists have led to an increasing number of attacks and other incidents across Europe.

