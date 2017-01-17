Artists, students set for Eko Art Expo

Artists, students set for Eko Art Expo

The first Rasheed Gbadamosi Eko Art Expo which opens on Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island is gathering momentum as gallery owners, artists and art students all over Lagos submit artworks and warm up to the three-day exhibition being organized by Lagos State government in collaboration with some galleries and art foundations in the State. In a press release signed on Friday by the State's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, about 400 artworks and photographs will be on display at the exhibition which will be declared opened by the Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, together with the Chairman of the Lagos @ 50 Planning Committee, Prof.

