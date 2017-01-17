Ardian-backed NHV Group taps LaFont a...

Ardian-backed NHV Group taps LaFont as executive chairman

January 17, 2017: NHV Group, the Belgium-based helicopter transport services company, and Ardian the independent private investment company, its main shareholder since 2014, today announce the appointment of Dominique Lafont as Executive Chairman. The appointment comes following the recommendation by former Chairman of the Board Pascal Colombani, with Mr. Lafont having joined the board in 2015 as an independent member.

Chicago, IL

