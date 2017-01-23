Angry Dairy Farmers Are Spraying Milk...

Angry Dairy Farmers Are Spraying Milk All Over The EU Headquarters

A dairy farmer sprays milk outside the MR political party during a demonstration in Brussels, Belgium March 14, 2016. Dairy farmers in Europe are so angry about the state of their industry that they sprayed powdered milk on the EU headquarters Monday, the Associated Press reported .

