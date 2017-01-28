Alan Gilbert Leads New York Philharmo...

Alan Gilbert Leads New York Philharmonic Europe Spring 2017 Tour

Music Director Alan Gilbert will lead the New York Philharmonic on the EUROPE / SPRING 2017 tour, March 23-April 7, 2017. The two-week tour - Alan Gilbert 's ninth and final international tour as Music Director, the seventh with him to Europe - will feature fourteen concerts in seven countries.

Chicago, IL

