WSU student travels globe

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Sleeping in the Sahara Desert, teaching in China and witnessing political violence in Jerusalem were just stops along the way for Tasha Fox, a Wright State University MBA student who turned her undergraduate career into a priceless lesson in world geography and culture. And this is a student who nearly cut short her first trip overseas after being overwhelmed by the language challenges and trying to fit in.

Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Chicago, IL

