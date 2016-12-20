What were 2016's biggest news stories?

In this frame grab taken from video provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group Aleppo Media Center , 5-year-old Omran Daqneesh sits in an ambulance after being pulled out of a building hit by an airstrike in Aleppo, Syria, on Aug. 17, 2016. What was the best thing to happen? What was the worst thing to happen? What will have the most lasting effect? A lot of this year's top news around the globe followed the same theme of "populist" revolt against government elites, such as in the United Kingdom's referendum vote to leave the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.