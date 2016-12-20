UNWTO Strengthens Its Relationship with the European Union

During a recent visit to Brussels, Belgium, the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization , Taleb Rifai, has discussed how to reinforce the collaboration of the Organization with the European Union . Rifai met the EU Commissioners for Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, Tibor Navracsics; for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Karmenu Vella; and for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica.

