ThromboGenics NV Announces Protocol A...

ThromboGenics NV Announces Protocol Amendment To Phase II Circle...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BioSpace

ThromboGenics NV Announces Protocol Amendment To Phase II CIRCLE Trial Evaluating THR-409 In Patients With Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Leuven, 23 December, 2016 - ThromboGenics NV , a biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for back of the eye disease, with a focus on diabetic eye disease, today announced that the protocol of the Phase II CIRCLE Trial Evaluating Multiple Doses of THR-409 to induce a Total Posterior Vitreous Detachment in Patients with Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy has been amended. The changes will allow inclusion of patients with less severe non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Apr '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Slideshow: DIY Easter party ideas (Mar '16) Mar '16 Three Days 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,911 • Total comments across all topics: 277,405,057

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC