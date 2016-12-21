ThromboGenics NV Announces Protocol Amendment To Phase II CIRCLE Trial Evaluating THR-409 In Patients With Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Leuven, 23 December, 2016 - ThromboGenics NV , a biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for back of the eye disease, with a focus on diabetic eye disease, today announced that the protocol of the Phase II CIRCLE Trial Evaluating Multiple Doses of THR-409 to induce a Total Posterior Vitreous Detachment in Patients with Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy has been amended. The changes will allow inclusion of patients with less severe non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy .

