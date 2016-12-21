TEFAF Maastricht releases 2017 exhibi...

TEFAF Maastricht releases 2017 exhibitor list and tefaf showcase particIpants

The 30th edition of TEFAF Maastricht welcomes 270 internationally renowned exhibitors to the Fair including five young and recently established dealers to TEFAF Showcase. As the world's leading fine art and antiques Fair, TEFAF Maastricht provides an unrivalled meeting place for the best dealers in the world, attracting major international private and institutional collectors.

Chicago, IL

