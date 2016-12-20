Teacher of ChemistryBelgiumLocated in the beautiful town of Tervuren, ...

Located in the beautiful town of Tervuren, near the university city of Leuven, BSB is an independent, fee-paying international school with 1,350 students from approximately 70 countries. Students follow a British-based curriculum up to age 16. Post-16 they have a choice of three internationally recognised pre-university examination courses: English A Levels, International Baccalaureate Diploma or BTEC.

