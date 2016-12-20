'Surreal' Is Merriam-Webster's Word o...

'Surreal' Is Merriam-Webster's Word of 2016 After Trump, Cubs Victories

Merriam-Webster made it official: the best way to describe 2016 is "surreal." The dictionary company reported that the definition for "surreal" was the most-searched for this year online, likely due to high number of – well, surreal – events including  former TV star Donald Trump winning the U.S. election , Brexit,   the Chicago Cubs first World Series win in over a century  and the deaths of iconic artists like David Bowie and Prince .

