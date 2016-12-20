Strange 'crater' in Antarctica

A "crater" in Antarctica once thought to be the work of a meteorite impact is actually the result of ice melt, new research finds. The hole, which is in the Roi Baudouin ice shelf in East Antarctica, is a collapsed lake - a cavity formed when a lake of meltwater drained - with a "moulin," a nearly vertical drainage passage through the ice, beneath it, researchers found on a field trip to the area in January 2016.

