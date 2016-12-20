SAPHIRA 1 topline shows competitive clinical results in G551D patients

Webcast presentation tomorrow at 15.00 CET/9 AM ET, www.glpg.com , + 32 2 404 0659 , code 6588087 Mechelen, Belgium; 20 December 2016 - Galapagos NV reports topline results from its SAPHIRA 1 Phase 2 study in cystic fibrosis patients with potentiator GLPG1837. The SAPHIRA 1 trial included 26 patients with the G551D mutation in CFTR each receiving three sequential doses of GLPG1837.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.