Richard Reid Fast Facts

Richard Reid Fast Facts

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Here's a look at the life of Richard Reid, also known as the "shoe bomber." He is serving a life sentence at the US Penitentiary Administrative Maximum facility in Florence, Colorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Apr '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Slideshow: DIY Easter party ideas (Mar '16) Mar '16 Three Days 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,852 • Total comments across all topics: 277,356,948

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC