One Catches Light Festival, Marguerite Hemmings, Ensemble...

Hailed by The Village Voice as "Best Scrappy Brooklyn Theater" in their Best of 2016 issue, JACK presents a flurry of some of today's key experimenting artists in theater, dance and music, with new work by locals Marguerite Hemmings, Amina Henry, Daaimah Mubashshir, Rick Burkhardt , Tyshawn Sorey and from abroad, Abke Haring - the Dutch actress who last year won the coveted Theo D'or award for her acting - as well as Matthew Rogers, who danced with Tere O'Connor from 2007 to 2011 and is now based in Slovakia.

